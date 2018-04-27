'She's in a lot of danger': $500 reward offered for missing falcon in Clackamas Co.

Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office say two of a licensed falconer’s rare birds were maliciously released last Thursday, and only one was found.

Justin Robertson, the bird’s owner, has been looking for Sarah, his Gyrfalcon, since the last week. A new clue, however, has given him hope to keep searching; a bird watcher in Mount Tabor Park snapped a picture of Sarah in flight Wednesday.

“It’s kind of amazing how much the word’s gotten out,” Robertson said.

He says the photo has inspired him to keep looking, though he fears that if Sarah isn't found soon, he may never see her again. He says her gear and a leash remain on.

“She’s in a lot of danger right now," Robertson said. "She’s at high risk of getting hung up in a tree or perch right now, which can be fatal for the bird."

Falconers all over the city are helping, Robertson says, breaking out binoculars to see if Sarah will turn up.

Matteo Brunozzi, a fellow falconer, was helping to search for Sarah Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a needle in a haystack at this point,” he said. “It takes a lot of work and dedication and time to get a bird to respond the way they do.”

Robertson hopes all of their efforts will pay off soon.

“She has a big job, and we’d like to bring her home, so she can keep doing it,” Robertson said.

Robertson says he’s had an overwhelming amount of support from the community and still has faith in finding Sarah, so he’s offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help bring her home.

Robertson’s asking that anyone who can positively identify his Gyrfalcon to text him at 816-797-4779.

