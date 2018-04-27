Couple says N. Portland home burglarized, car stolen

A couple in Jantzen Beach say what started with a simple knock on their door ended in a burglary, and even their car was stolen.

They say surveillance video shows a man knocking on their door minutes after they went out.

The couple believes he was making sure no one else was around or at home before he broke in. They say the thief started with their BMW parked out front.

“It sucks. You’re vulnerable and is it going to happen again?” said homeowner John Finnerty. “They took our keys. They took the keys to our other car which is the Subaru, not just the BMW.”

The couple also says the thief went inside the home and took thousands of dollars worth of items, including jewelry and a passport.

They said police have recovered their car but there is no word on the other items.

