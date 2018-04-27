Police: Missing Vancouver teen with autism found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Missing Vancouver teen with autism found safe

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A missing teen has been found safe, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said Armando Urgate, who is autistic, was last seen walking away from his East Vancouver home Thursday around 8:00 p.m. wearing green shorts and a green polo shirt with white horizontal stripes.

According to police, Urgate was found safe in the early morning hours on Friday and has been returned home.

No other details about this case have been released.

