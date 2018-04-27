Alcohol ban at Sauvie Island Wildlife Area begins May 1

State officials say a new seasonal ban on use and possession of alcohol at Sauvie Island Wildlife Area takes effect May 1.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon State Police said Thursday the rule will continue through Sept. 30.

Anyone found in violation could face fines of up to $6,250.

Officials say the new Oregon Administrative Rule was adopted in March by the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission after receiving testimony from staff, law enforcement, and island residents, who voiced support for the measure.

The seasonal alcohol ban was developed and recommended by authorities out of concern for public safety as the result of an increase in alcohol-related problems at the wildlife area's beaches during summer months.

