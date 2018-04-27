Water main break closes section of NE Salmon Creek in Clark Co.

A water main break in Clark County spilled thousands of gallons of water onto Northeast Salmon Creek Avenue Thursday night.

Clark County Fire District 6 said they were called out to the water main break around 10:30 p.m.

When firefighters, along with deputies with the Clark County Sheriff's Office, arrived on the scene, they found water gushing down Salmon Creek Avenue. Thankfully, they said the water was flowing into the creek and not into the apartments that were nearby.

No homes were flooded by the break.

Clark Public Utility crews were able to close the break and restore water service to affected homes.

Salmon Creek Ave. is closed between Northeast Betts Road, and may remain closed for up to a week, according to Clark County Fire District 6.

Anyone still without water is asked to call 360-992-3000.

