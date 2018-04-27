On the Go with Joe at Home & Garden Idea Fair

Joe V. was in Ridgefield Friday morning to check out the 27th annual Home & Garden Idea Fair.

The free event features hundreds of home and garden businesses, as well as flowers, shrubs and other native plants for your garden. Local farmer's market vendors and free hands-on activities will also be available for everyone to enjoy.

Attendees can donate canned foods for local food banks, or donate cash to Operation Warm Heart, but donations are not required for entry. Parking for the event is $6 per vehicle per day.

The event will be held at the Clark County Event Center Friday through Sunday.

For more information, visit www.clarkpublicutilities.com/event/home-garden-idea-fair/

