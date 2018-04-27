Police: Stabbing suspect arrested after fight over recycling machine in SE Portland

A man with warrants was arrested after stabbing another man during a dispute over a recycling machine outside a store in southeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Southeast Grand Avenue at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A man in his 50s was found at the scene suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was expected to survive his injuries.

One person was detained at the scene. On Friday, police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Lorenzo Manuel Tellez.

Tellez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He also had warrants related to previous arrests for charges of possession of methamphetamine and interfering with a peace officer.

Investigators said Tellez stabbed the victim following a dispute over the use of a can recycling machine outside a store connected to a gas station.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Paul Dolbey at 503-823-0451 or Paul.Dolbey@portlandoregon.gov.

