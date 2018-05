Happy Handmade is a Portland bath product company that also sells aromatherapy candles. Morgan from Happy Handmade will be teaching a candlemaking class at Hip Chicks Do Wine on Saturday, May 19th.

For class info:

https://squareup.com/store/hip-chicks-do-wine/

To see more Happy Handmade bath products:

http://happyhandmade.org/

