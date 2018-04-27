Author Chuck Palahniuk wants new novel to eclipse “Fight Club” - KPTV - FOX 12


Author Chuck Palahniuk wants new novel to eclipse “Fight Club”

Famed author Chuck Palahniuk releases his new novel, “Adjustment Day,” on May 1. He tells MORE’s Molly Riehl why six publishers declined “Adjustment Day,” and why it could be his most dangerous novel since “Fight Club.” Fans will have a chance to meet Chuck the day he releases “Adjustment Day.” He’ll be signing copies of the new novel at Powell’s Books on Hawthorne Tuesday, May 1, starting at 10 am.

