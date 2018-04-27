Judge dismisses $7.5 million lawsuit alleging wrongful arrest against Clackamas Co.

A $7.5 million lawsuit filed against Clackamas County claiming a youth soccer coach was wrongly arrested on sex abuse charges has been dismissed by a judge.

The lawsuit filed by Joseph Leonetti in January 2016 was dismissed Thursday.

Leonetti was arrested on charges of sex abuse involving a 12-year-old girl in 2013. Leonetti was a prominent youth soccer coach in the metro area and detectives said the girl played on his club soccer team.

She was also the daughter of a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The case went to trial, but a judge granted a motion for dismissal in February 2015, citing new evidence.

In January 2016, Leonetti filed a lawsuit against the County, alleging he was arrested without cause as part of a “corrupt investigation.”

After the lawsuit was filed, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying, “We will vigorously defend this case and the actions of our investigators.”

The sheriff’s office released another statement after the lawsuit was dismissed Thursday. It said, “We fully expected the court to agree that our detectives' investigation into these serious allegations and their arrest of Mr. Leonetti were at all times supported by probable cause."

For months following his arrest, Leonetti said he was not allowed to sleep in his house or be alone with his children. After the criminal case against him was dismissed, Leonetti told FOX 12 in 2015, “I'm not going to be the guy who skated through because I had a good lawyer or the evidence wasn't enough. I'll be the guy who proved his innocence because I was innocent.”

