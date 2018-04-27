Deputies ID men hospitalized after plane crash near Hillsboro; one critically injured

Deputies have identified the two men who were on a plane that crashed in the Hillsboro area.

Gary Hagstrom, 73, of Canby, was in critical condition Friday. Gennaro Avolio, 88, of Hood River, was listed in serious condition at the hospital.

Emergency crews pulled the men from the wreckage of a plane that went down in an orchard near Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest 331st Avenue.

Deputies said the plane is a single-engine Yak-52 aircraft that experienced engine trouble prior to the crash.

Witnesses said the plane was level and stable, but it did not appear to have any power prior to the crash. One witness told FOX 12 that half of a wing was ripped off the plane when it collided with fir trees before crashing into the fruit orchard.

Records show the plane is owned by the Classic Aircraft Aviation Museum in Hillsboro.

The case remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

