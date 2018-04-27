Eugene police investigating stabbing of ‘sweet dog’ named Daisy

Eugene police are investigating the stabbing of a dog.

A business owner saw the dog on the 1400 block of West 6th Avenue the afternoon of April 12.

The dog was bleeding from its side and the business owner believed it had been hit by a car. It was hailing outside, so the business owner took the dog inside and called the non-emergency police line.

The business owner reported seeing a driver stop near the dog and grab its leash.

Officers took the dog to an emergency veterinary hospital, where it was determined the dog had been stabbed.

The dog, a gray female pit bull, had a tag that identified her name as Daisy. The phone number on the tag was out of service.

It is unknown who stabbed the dog. Anyone with information is asked to call the Eugene Police Department’s animal welfare office at 541-682-6234 and reference case 1805867.

Officers said Daisy is “sweet dog” who won over their hearts.

“We would like to make sure that someone special adopts Daisy when she becomes available,” according to the Eugene Police Department.

Daisy is being cared for at the Greenhill Humane Society. People interested in adopting Daisy are advised to not call the shelter, but to instead check the agency’s website for more information.

