Police: Jantzen Beach home burglary suspect caught in stolen car in Vancouver

A man suspected of breaking into a Jantzen Beach home has been arrested in Clark County.



Vancouver Police took the suspect, identified as Geoffrey Boal, into custody after spotting him in a stolen car on Wednesday in a Walmart parking lot. Police say Boal first tried to get away and led them on a chase, but later ditched the stolen Mercedes he was driving and was arrested.



Hours before he was spotted in Vancouver, Portland police say Boal was wanted for a burglary and theft committed at home in Jantzen Beach.



The alleged crime was reported by John Finnerty and Kimmi Lusk, who said when they returned to their home Wednesday morning – they found their BMW missing.



“We came home and she was like, ‘Hey, where's your car?’,” Finnerty said.



Finnerty later went inside the home and found it ransacked. In addition to his car, Finnerty said cash, two laptops, a passport, his wife’s prescription pills and expensive jewelry – all totaling up to thousands of dollars – were taken.



Finnerty believed the suspect used a garage door opener that he kept inside his car to get into the home.



“You're vulnerable, and is it going to happen again?” he said. “They took our keys, they took the keys to our other car which is the Subaru, not just the BMW.”



Finnerty and Lusk then checked a home surveillance camera recording and noticed a man knocking on their door.



They shared the video with police and FOX 12, believing that the man was a potential suspect.



Later Wednesday, when officers in Vancouver spotted a second stolen car and eventually took Boal into custody, authorities say they linked him to the Jantzen Beach burglary.



While still in custody and facing charges of burglary, theft and as a fugitive from justice, Boal was set to appear in Clark County Court on Friday morning. However, he refused his arraignment.



Prosecutors argued for Boal to be held without bail, but a judge instead set bail at $150,000 on the charges and scheduled another hearing for Monday.



Meanwhile, the victims who had their items allegedly stolen say they’ve been notified their BMW was recovered. They are waiting for police to execute a warrant and search the car to hear what else may be inside.



“This time of the year, we're all so happy,” said Lusk. “The days are long, garages are open, windows are down, it's not raining and it's like, well, beware.”

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.