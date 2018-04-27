Police: Man impersonated officer, used zip ties on 4 victims near Oregon border

Officials say they're searching for a man who impersonated a police officer and used zip ties to bind four young people in a remote area of southwestern Idaho.

The Owyhee County sheriff's office tells KTVB-TV that the man after binding the victims ages 18 to 20 at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday tried to take a female victim to her car at Jump Creek Falls in Owyhee County.

But authorities say she broke free and ran back to the other three.

Authorities say the man then drove away in a newer-model, light-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet.

Authorities say the man wasn't wearing a uniform but had a badge on a chain around his neck.

He's described as white, 30 years old, and 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 with a stocky build.

