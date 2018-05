The University of Oregon School of Law is teaching an online lesson about bird watching.

The School of Law has a camera pointed at an osprey nest that is streaming live online.

The school posted on Facebook that there are two adult ospreys and the nest has at least two eggs.

For more, go to https://law.uoregon.edu/explore/osprey.

