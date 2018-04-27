Downtown Portland food pod in danger of closing due to new planned 33-story tower

More and more people are moving into the Rose City which means more and more construction projects.

The latest, a new 33-story tower, planned to occupy Southwest 10th and Alder in downtown, has food cart owners a little worried that a changing skyline will put them out of business.

Information online showed the tower is in the early permitting stages and if approved the tower would be home to four and a half stories of below-ground parking, and a mix of office space, hotel, and condos.

However, the site now is home to the 10th and Alder food cart pod.

One cart owners told FOX 12 they knew before they signed their lease losing their business could be a possibility, but others said they’re not exactly sure where they’ll go if plans move forward.

“I’ve spent a lot of money, I spent all the money I had, all of my cash, so I don’t know what to do really,” cart owner Bahar Khathami said.

“They warned us that that might be coming so it has been in the works for a while now. The closer it comes and the little that we know about it the more anxious all of us are,” Khathami’s co-owner Kale Barton said.

FOX 12 reached out to the developer and property owners for comment, but have not received a response back.

If this tower is built, it could be the third tallest building in Portland.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.