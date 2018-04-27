AAA stats show disturbing increase in hit and run crashes across U.S.

New numbers out by AAA show a disturbing trend, more and more people killed on roads and streets across the country by hit and run drivers.

Those stats were felt across the Rose City especially for a young woman whose boyfriend was hit and killed while crossing a north Portland street.

Darian Conley says she and her boyfriend Daniel Ramsey were crossing North Fessenden in November when a dark-colored BMW came speeding towards them.

Ramsey was hit by the car.

"We were about to cross over to the other side and he said babe wait. Then I felt his hand leave mine and that was it,” Conley said.

Since that time several months have gone by, but the pain of losing her boyfriend has not.

“Every day it is still kind of wrapped around what we would have been doing together,” Conley said. “It’s just hard to not, I guess, have closure and to know who did it.”

Sadly, her story is one that is increasing across the country. AAA says in 2016, 2,049 were killed by hit and run drivers a 60 percent increase since 2009.

Nearly 65 percent of people killed in hit-and-run crashes were pedestrians or bicyclists. The study also found hit-and-run deaths in the U.S. have increased an average of 7.2 percent each year since 2009.

Those stats are a sad reality for Conley.

“He is a person, he was part of our family and someone took our family,” Conley said. “They don’t care and I don’t understand how someone just doesn’t care.”

Conley says she wants drivers to slow down in residential areas and to be aware of their surroundings so no other family has to go through the pain they’ve been enduring.

“We are doing our best to hold onto hope and try to do the best we can without him here,” Conley said.

