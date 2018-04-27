Shriners celebrates kids’ strength, resilience ahead of Nat’l Superhero Day

Just ahead of National Superhero Day, Kids at Shriners Hospital in southwest Portland celebrated their strength and resilience.

Patients and hospital staff dressed up Friday as their favorite superhero characters and attended a superhero-themed party, which included games, snacks and face painters, Shriners said.

Professional superheroes from Portland Superhero Coalition, a community organization, were also in attendance.

Festivities started around 10 a.m., the hospital said.

Kids were invited to share their “dream superpower” and visit with characters including Wonder Woman, Capitan America and Batman, among others.

“This day gives patients and their families the opportunity to celebrate the obstacles that they have overcome and to socialize with peers facing similar challenges,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The hospital says it celebrated National Superhero Day early in the hopes that more patients and staff could attend.

