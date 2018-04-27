Portland Public Schools considering baseball group's offer to buy headquarters

Portland Public Schools are considering selling its administrative building to a baseball group after the Portland Diamond Project offered the district $80 million dollars.

The Portland Diamond Project has been searching for a location to build a new Major League Baseball stadium and has made two offers for other sites in the past.

The offer of $80 million includes a replacement building for the Blanchard Education Service Center located on the 8000 block of Northeast Tillamook Street.

On Friday, PPS superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero issued a statement stating that “any sale of property must help us advance our core mission and help us to guarantee equitable access, opportunity and outcomes for all of our students in PPS,” and required a significant effort to relocate.

However, he told the group that PPS “ welcome the opportunity for you and/or other interested parties to participate in this process and potentially partner to prepare the next generation of students to work, live and thrive in our incredible city.”

He said the district will be developing a process for any potential sale of the property.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.