Chicago Children's Choir travels to Oregon using music to inspire bonds between kids

This past year, the world has seen a surge of young people taking to the streets to make their voices heard.

On Friday, a large group of kids gathered in downtown Portland to raise their voices in a different way.

Dozens of them traveled 1700 miles from Chicago to gather with Portland area students they had never met to send a message of harmony.

Within moments, the geographical distances and cultural differences were silenced.

"It's like a community. Our choir's mission is to welcome everyone," Courtney Williamson from Chicago Children's Choir said.

The Chicago Children’s Choir, founded in 1956, was created with a simple mission to inspire and change lives through music.

Since then, their mission has grown with performances around the world singing with artists like Eddie Vedder in front of former President Obama.

But regardless of the audience, the message is always the same.

“It's the story. The story that connects everybody" Gresham High School Junior Tess Wix said. “And it doesn't matter who you are, where you come from, what you think. You all love music and you can all come together and share that love together.”

This is what the Chicago Children's Choir has done since 1956; bringing kids together from all different socio-economic backgrounds and creating bonds that resonate.

“It's really inspiring how people from different backgrounds can come together. And people you wouldn't expect to be friends can become the best of friends,” Emerson Good from Chicago Children's Choir said.

"Any people, on any walk of life, can co-exist and make something beautiful,” Gresham High School Senior Jorden Moss said.

On Monday, the kids will return to their neighborhood schools in Illinois and Oregon, but the chords they struck here together will ring strong.

