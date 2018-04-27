The show must go on: Local theater group to perform, despite prop, costume theft

Rebekah Stiles, the collective’s choreographer, says the theft occurred in the Lloyd Center parking lot. (KPTV photo).

A Portland theater collective is scrambling to replace stolen costumes and equipment before the premiere of their upcoming show next week.

Broken Planetarium says someone stole the majority of their costumes and props for their upcoming show “Rosa Red”.

Rebekah Stiles, the collective’s choreographer, says the crime occurred in the Lloyd Center parking lot.

She says she was inside the shopping mall for about 20 minutes and left her car parked outside. When she returned to the lot, she says her car, which contained all of Broken Planetarium’s equipment for their upcoming show, was gone.

“I was completely shocked, completely shocked,” Stiles said.

She says it will be hard to replace the World War I-era clothes the actors were planning to wear, as well as other unique items of clothing that were inside the car.

“There was a number of other costumes for various parts that we play, props that our art director had made, that I had made, spent a lot of time on, bird head pieces,” Stiles said.

Immediately after the theft, cast members put the word out on social media. The collective has since received an outpouring of support and donations, Stiles says.

“It’s pretty cool to see everyone come together, pitch in this way and try to piece things back together,” Stiles said.

Stiles says the collective plans to perform Rosa Red as planned. The show will debut at the Clinton Street Theater May 3.

Stiles says that anyone still hoping to help the collective should buy a ticket to see the show.

