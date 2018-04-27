Man's plan to reunite with the woman who saved him during the Portland Marathon no longer a reality

The man who collapsed on the Portland Marathon route last year and was saved by another runner said this year was going to be his year of healing.

Dave Brenner went into cardiac arrest while running the Portland Marathon in October and was planning on reuniting with the woman who saved him for this year’s race, but that is no longer a reality.

“Well, it’s very sad. This kind of thing does happen.”

The Portland Marathon board of directors announced on Friday that there would be no race this year or ever again saying they started the process of dissolving the organization.

“My heart was set on this! This was going to be the year of recovery, train little by little, get the brain head straight and go out there with my Kirstyn first aid kit and safely run the marathon,” Brenner said.

Brenner was nearly halfway finished when he went into cardiac arrest.

“It was brief you know? There were angels.”

Kirstyn Rossman who still remembers the day vividly told FOX 12 she was looking forward to walking their same steps where she gave Brenner CPR.

“It would’ve been so profound to say we went the same course or walked together through the same stretch of everything that happened last year. But really what’s profound is the outcome and our friendship that’s developed out of that,” Rossman said.

The Portland Marathon board of directors called their decision to cancel “difficult” and “painful” but also in the best interest of the city’s running community.

As far as a different marathon taking its place? That’s still to be determined.

“I just hope somebody picks it up and the tradition can go on. But we’ll see I’m sure it’ll happen,” Brenner said

Dave told FOX 12 that he was mentally ready to run the half marathon with Kirsty and was almost 100-percent physically.

They’re among 2,500 runners who were already signed up for the Portland marathon.

Everyone will be getting a full refund, according to the board of directors.

