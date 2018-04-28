Young MLB trailblazer hopes to break gender barriers in the league

The big-league swing of Major League Baseball landing in Portland has people daring to dream in the Rose City.

For one north Portland little leaguer, her hopes of playing in the big leagues were boosted this month by a unique week in Los Angeles.

Portland is home to “Friends for Baseball” a non-profit enhancing children’s lives through baseball where seventh-grader Julia “JJ” Camacho earned Friends of Baseballs Diamond Dreams Scholarship along with a trip of a lifetime.

Camacho is the only girl on her north Portland’s little league team.

“Over the time, it has gotten way better. They treat me like one of the guys,” she said.

JJ was one of the girls playing in Compton, California for the second year of MLB’s All Girl Trailblazer Tournament.

'It's hard to explain. It was just so crazy and fun. I am unspeakable about it."

She also got the chance to meet softball Olympian Jennie Finch and other all-time legends from the women's professional baseball league.

The trail-blazer from Portland soaked up the sun at Dodger Stadium for her first taste of the big leagues on Jackie Robinson Day at Chavez Revine.

“Best thing. Ever. Including, since it was my first MLB game. It was just glorious,” she said.

“I almost caught a Diamondbacks home run but I didn't so just the experience was fun,” she added.

She told FOX 12 she would love to be the one to break down the gender barrier in major league baseball.

When asked about the Portland Diamond Project looking to bring the Big League to the Rose City?

“It’d be awesome. From one to 10, it’d be a 24.”

