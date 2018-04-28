Two men arrested after stolen car found with replica guns in NE Portland

Portland Police say two people are in custody after finding a stolen car with replica guns inside.

Police said they found a stolen car in the area of Northeast Halsey and 72nd Avenue, but the driver took off.

Officers did not chase the car but found it less than a mile away on Northeast Everett near 76th Avenue.

Police said no one was inside the car, but they found two replica guns.

K9 Chester and his partner, Officer Davidson, began a track and found one suspects, 33-year-old Christopher Cummings hiding in someone’s backyard.

Another officer saw the other suspect, 39-year-old Joseph Haynes, and stopped him.

Both Cummings and Haynes are lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.

