Police: 2 hurt in overnight shooting in Gresham

Gresham police are investigating after an early morning shooting that hurt two people.

According to police, officers were called to Burnside and 199th at 12:24 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers found shell casings and then learned that two people were shot about a mile away on Northwest 15th Avenue.

A man and woman were taken to an area hospital, and are expected to recover.

Police do not have a description of the suspect, but witnesses said a dark sedan was seen leaving both locations.?

