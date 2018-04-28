Missing 22-year-old truck driver near Pendleton found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 22-year-old truck driver near Pendleton found safe

Posted: Updated:
Photos provided by Oregon State Police Photos provided by Oregon State Police
NEAR PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) -

A missing 22-year-old truck driver was found safe Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Search and Rescue crews asked the public’s help on Thursday to find Jacob Cartwright last heard from near Pendleton Tuesday evening.

OSP said Cartwright, from La Grande, was on his way to make a delivery in Nyssa, Oregon and was due by 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, but did not show up.

OSP released a tweet around 10:40 a.m. stating that Cartwright had been found safe and is being evaluated by medical personnel.

According to troopers, early reports said that Cartwright slid off the road and walked out.

Authorities were concerned as the area was deemed very remote, heavily wooded and had a great deal of rough terrain.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.