Police seeking public's help to ID theft suspect in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon City police are asking the public’s help in identifying an ID theft suspect on Saturday.

An unknown male suspect attempted to purchase tools using a stolen credit card from the Home Depot located at 2002 Washington Street on March 31st.

The suspect is described by police as a white man who was seen wearing black pants and a black and gray striped long sleeve shirt.

According to police, the suspect was seen with a dark colored Ford van.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Oregon City Tip Line at 503-496-1616.

