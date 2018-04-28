Police seeking public's help to ID theft suspect in Oregon City

Oregon City police are asking the public’s help in identifying an ID theft suspect on Saturday.

An unknown male suspect attempted to purchase tools using a stolen credit card from the Home Depot located at 2002 Washington Street on March 31st.

The suspect is described by police as a white man who was seen wearing black pants and a black and gray striped long sleeve shirt.

According to police, the suspect was seen with a dark colored Ford van.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Oregon City Tip Line at 503-496-1616.

