Truck driver missing for several days walked for miles, rescued by passing motorcyclist

A 22-year-old truck driver who was missing for four days was found safe after walking for miles and catching a ride home with a passing motorcyclist.

Oregon State Police were notified Saturday morning that Jacob Cartwright had returned home and was en-route to Grande Ronde Hospital.

OSP said Cartwright, from La Grande, was on his way to make a delivery in Nyssa, Oregon and was last heard from near Pendleton on Tuesday.

According to troopers, Cartwright said that he had encountered snow and mud on the roadway and his truck began to slide toward a steep embankment.

Cartwright then told troopers that the truck became unsafe to move and he decided to leave the area on foot traveling along Forest Service Road. He continued to walk for 36 miles before emerging from the forest and onto I-84.

Troopers said Cartwright was able to flag down a passing motorist who gave him a ride to his home in La Grande.

OSP aircraft was able to locate the semi-truck and trailer around 11 a.m

The initial investigation revealed that Cartwright may have encountered a problem with his GPS system and was routed off of State Route 244, according to troopers.

The area was a remote and mountainous location that had very limited cellular service, troopers said.

