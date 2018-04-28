Deputies searching for inmate who walked away from work crew in downtown Portland

An inmate with Multnomah County walked away from a work crew in downtown Portland on Saturday.

A Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Work Crew was working near Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street in downtown Portland when the work crew deputy supervising the group notified authorities that an inmate had walked away.

Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to begin searching for Joshua Sean Purdue while the remainder of the inmates were secured.

Purdue is described by officials as a white man, 34-years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Purdue was due to be released from custody in early July and was serving a 90-day sentence for a burglary conviction, according to deputies.

Officials are asking the public to call 911 and do not approach him. If you have information about the whereabouts of Purdue, contact the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office at 503-988-7300.

