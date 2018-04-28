Deer shot with arrow near Shady Cove; reward offered for information leading to suspect

Central Point Fish and Wildlife Troopers were called to investigate a live deer that had been shot by an arrow in the Shady Cove area on Friday.

Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to investigate and possibly tranquilize the deer to be able to remove the arrow.

According to troopers, they learned the deer was able to feed and walk around, but they were unable to locate the deer.

Later Friday evening, a trooper located and found two deer that had arrows protruding from them.

The injuries to the deer do not appear to be life-threatening and additional information was received that there might be a third deer with an arrow stuck in it, according to troopers.

A reward is being offered by the Oregon Hunters Association through the Turn-in-Poachers (TIP) program for any information leading to an arrest. The reward was increased to $2,000 thanks to a $1,500 donation by the Rogue Valley Chapter of the Oregon Hunter's Association.

Callers can remain anonymous. The TIP program can be reached at 1-800-452-7888.

