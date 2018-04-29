Crews respond to mobile home fire in Hubbard - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to mobile home fire in Hubbard

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Hubbard Fire Courtesy: Hubbard Fire
HUBBARD, OR (KPTV) -

Fire crews in Marion County were called to a mobile home fire on Rainbow Loop in Hubbard.

Hubbard Fire said crews were called to the fire at 3:32 a.m. Sunday morning.

Agencies from Woodburn, Aurora, Mt. Angel, and St.Paul helped fight the fire.

The mobile home burned to the ground, according to Hubbard Fire. The person who lived in the home was able to escape.

Hubbard Fire said the mobile home next door was also damaged.

Investigators are now working to determine how the fire started.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.