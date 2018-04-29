Crews respond to mobile home fire in Hubbard

Fire crews in Marion County were called to a mobile home fire on Rainbow Loop in Hubbard.

Hubbard Fire said crews were called to the fire at 3:32 a.m. Sunday morning.

Agencies from Woodburn, Aurora, Mt. Angel, and St.Paul helped fight the fire.

The mobile home burned to the ground, according to Hubbard Fire. The person who lived in the home was able to escape.

Hubbard Fire said the mobile home next door was also damaged.

Investigators are now working to determine how the fire started.

