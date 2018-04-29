Deputies find inmate who walked away from work crew in downtown Portland

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the inmate who walked away from a work crew Saturday.

Deputies said they found Joshua Purdue in the area of Northeast 60th Avenue and Prescott at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Purdue was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies say Purdue was serving time for a burglary charge and was scheduled to be released in early July.

