Deputies find inmate who walked away from work crew in downtown - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies find inmate who walked away from work crew in downtown Portland

Posted: Updated:
Purdue booking photo (Image: Multnomah Co. Sheriff's Office) Purdue booking photo (Image: Multnomah Co. Sheriff's Office)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the inmate who walked away from a work crew Saturday.

Deputies said they found Joshua Purdue in the area of Northeast 60th Avenue and Prescott at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Purdue was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies say Purdue was serving time for a burglary charge and was scheduled to be released in early July.

