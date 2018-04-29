Neighbors enjoy the "82nd Avenue of Roses Parade" in SE Portland

After being canceled last year, the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade returned to Southeast Portland.

Bands, marchers, and members of the community took part in the annual parade Saturday.

There was also a carnival at Eastport Plaza.

"I think it stands for recognizing that a big part of the community has moved out into East Portland and they need to have a party," said Nancy Chapin, President of the PDX Bridge Festival. "This is saying 82nd Avenue is not just a state highway, 82nd Avenue is the main street for thousands of people."

Last year’s event was canceled because of threats.

This year, the parade set rules that did not allow people to use the event for political protests.

