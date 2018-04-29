E 122nd Ave. MAX station back open more than a month early

Good news for MAX riders in east Portland: A MAX station has reopened more than a month early.

TriMet announced Sunday that the East 122nd Avenue MAX station is back open.

Crews took the station down to the studs in December. They built temporary platforms in the turn lanes of East Burnside to keep the station open during the construction.

TriMet said the station has improved shelters, updated lighting and security cameras, new tactile warning strips and customer amenities.

FOX 12 spoke with riders who said they are happy to have the station back to normal.

“Great job for them, they finished it. It looks great, makes it safer, makes me want to come back here more often instead of going to a different MAX stop,” said rider Dennis Fox.

The left turn lanes on East Burnside to 122nd Avenue will remain closed for a few more days while crews take down the temporary platforms.

