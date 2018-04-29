TriMet closing some streets, crosswalks due to work project near Providence Park

TriMet will be closing some streets and crosswalks because of a work project near Providence Park.

Southwest 18th Avenue will be closed northbound between Salmon and Morrison streets starting Tuesday.

Officials say the closure is necessary for TriMet’s Providence Park MAX improvements. Crews will be replacing switches and sections of rail on Southwest 18th Avenue and improving the track bed and drainage.

The crosswalks across Southwest 18th Avenue at Yamhill and between Yamhill and Morrison streets will also be closed, along with the north crosswalk at Taylor Street.

The closures are expected to last through as long as May 18.

Officials say the construction will disrupt MAX Blue and Red lines from May 6 through May 11. Riders are advised to give themselves at least an extra half hour to account for any potential delays.

