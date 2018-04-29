Crews investigating house fire in West Linn - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews investigating house fire in West Linn

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) -

Crews are investigating a house fire in West Linn. 

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home near Cedar Oak and Old River Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Firefighters say clutter and debris made it hard to battle the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

There’s no word on what caused the fire. 

