Crews investigating house fire in West Linn

Crews are investigating a house fire in West Linn.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home near Cedar Oak and Old River Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say clutter and debris made it hard to battle the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

