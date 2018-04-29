Police: Man arrested after stealing items from SE Portland convenience store

A man was arrested after police say he stole some items from a convenience store in southeast Portland Sunday morning.

Based on initial information, officers believe the suspect entered a 7-Eleven store in the 3500 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue, selected multiple items and left the store without paying for them.

Police said sometime after the suspect left the store, he then proceeded toward the store’s front doors, presumably to re-enter.

The clerk saw the suspect and confronted him about the theft, at which time the suspect displayed a large knife, according to police.

Officers ran after the suspect and took him into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Police said they found multiple items that had been taken from the 7-Eleven on his person. The large knife was also located near the 7-Eleven and seized as evidence.

After being taken into custody, the suspect complained of a pre-existing medical condition and was taken to a local hospital. He was assessed at the hospital and then released to the custody of officers.

The suspect, 22-year-old Zackory Cahill, was lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of robbery I and criminal mischief I. He was also lodged on a parole violation warrant connected to a previous robbery conviction.

