Good Samaritan returns wads of cash dropped by thief after latest Pearl District break-in

Three businesses in southwest Portland, all within blocks of each other, have been targeted by thieves looking for cash.

Just last month, the owner of a Lebanese restaurant on Northwest 11th and Flanders told FOX 12 he had $2,000 stolen.

A little over a week ago, Porch Light’s owner told FOX 12 she experienced a similar break-in.

The latest burglary is on the edge of the Pearl District on Southwest 9th and Burnside. Portland Police Bureau officers say North of West, a women’s clothing shop, was broken into early Friday morning.

“Being the owner of a retail business on Burnside with lots of windows, it’s in the back of your mind that it could happen,” said Krista Stovel, the co-owner of North of West.

She said the burglar pried open the lock on their door and beelined for their cash drawer, taking it, but missing an iPad and laptop sitting nearby.

“The thief was in and out in like 10 seconds, so it was really quick,” Stovel told FOX 12.

It was too quick for even their alarm system, which didn’t sound until the burglar had already run back out of the store.

The shop opened more than three years ago, and Stovel said this is the first time something like this has happened.

“Nobody deserves this, you know what I mean? Especially a tiny business. We’re what… six, seven people?” Stole said.

Later in the afternoon on Friday, one of their neighbors — an employee next door from Union Barber Co. — came across a cash-filled envelope stamped with the shop’s name.

“I walked it over there and I said, ‘By any chance…’ and they were like ‘Oh my god! That’s what got taken!’” Kenny Schroeder told FOX 12.

He found cash dropped by the thief after the break-in.

“We have a friendly rapport, but this is just like next level. It was amazing and totally surprising. You just don’t think that is going to happen,” said Stovel.

As if finding one wad of cash wasn’t already remarkable, Schroeder came back with a second one he found minutes later.

“I pick that up, I take that back in, and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I did this, but here’s another bag,’ and they were just like ‘What the heck!’” Schroeder said.

Stovel said through Schroeder’s neighborly gesture, most of their stolen cash was returned.

“I didn’t really even give it much thought cause I just – if it’s not mine, it’s not mine,” Schroeder said. “I know money out of our till might affect somebody’s paycheck or something.”

