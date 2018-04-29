Crews respond to sailboat fire on Eastbank Esplanade, no injurie - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to sailboat fire on Eastbank Esplanade, no injuries reported

Firefighters responded to a sailboat on fire on the Eastbank Esplanade Sunday evening. 

Crews were able to get the fire under control and many of the land-based units were clearing the scene, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. 

There were no reports of injuries. 

The U.S. Coast Guard and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office also responded. 

