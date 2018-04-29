Car crashes into SE Portland home

A southeast Portland family had quite the scare Sunday afternoon – when a car slammed into their house.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports that a car had crashed into a house in the 2600 block of Southeast 136th Avenue just before 4 p.m.

Police said the crash was caused by someone going through a medical emergency. The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The owner of the home told FOX 12 if the crash had occurred just five minutes earlier, several more people would have been hurt.

“We were going back and forth to the backyard right where he came flying through, and then I heard a loud noise and a flash of white going past my window,” said homeowner Tina Ankrom. “I went to the back door to see what was happening and the car was right in my back door.”

To make matters worse, Ankrom just finished remodeling the house, but she says she is just happy that everyone is OK.

