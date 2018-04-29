Police investigating shooting in Salem, woman taken to hospital - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating shooting in Salem, woman taken to hospital

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Salem Sunday evening. 

The shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Vinyard Avenue Northeast, according to Salem police. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman who had been shot.

The victim was transported to Salem Hospital to be treated. There is no word on her condition. 

Police said no suspects are in custody at this time. 

