Police: One person injured in NE Portland shooting

Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at El Burrito Loco, located at 3126 Northeast 82nd Avenue, around 3:35 a.m.

Police said a 9-1-1 caller reported that he had been shot while confronting someone who was breaking into a shed on the restaurant's property.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

Officers, along with a K-9 team, searched the area, but did not locate any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 503-823-0479.

