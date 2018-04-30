Two injured in house fire near Molalla

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire started at a home outside Molalla early Monday morning.

The fire started at a home in the 36000 block of South Sawtell Road, about five miles outside of Molalla, around 1:40 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found flames coming from a front window and the roof.

Molalla Fire officials said several water tenders from Colton, Canby and Molalla had to be brought in because there were no water sources where the house is located.

Crews were able to get the fire knocked down, but the home is considered a total loss.

Five people living in the home were evacuated. Two needed medical attention and were taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it appears to have started in a bedroom.

