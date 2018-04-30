On the Go with Joe at Porsche 911

A celebration of a classic car has come to the World of Speed.

The museum’s newest exhibit is “Porsche 911,” which highlight’s the car’s 55-year-history.

The design silhouette of the Porsche 911 hasn’t changed much over the years because the car’s look is timeless.

“Porsche 911” features several editions of the car, including very rare ones.

The exhibit opened Saturday and is on display for the rest of the year.

To learn more, visit WorldOfSpeed.org.

