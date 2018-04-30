On the Go with Joe at Porsche 911 - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Porsche 911

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

A celebration of a classic car has come to the World of Speed.

The museum’s newest exhibit is “Porsche 911,” which highlight’s the car’s 55-year-history.

The design silhouette of the Porsche 911 hasn’t changed much over the years because the car’s look is timeless.

“Porsche 911” features several editions of the car, including very rare ones.

The exhibit opened Saturday and is on display for the rest of the year.

To learn more, visit WorldOfSpeed.org

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.