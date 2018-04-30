Small rock slide temporarily closes Historic Columbia River Highway near Corbett

A small rock slide closed the Historic Columbia River Highway for a short time Monday morning.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the slide happened on the historic highway about three miles east of Corbett just before 8 a.m.

Crews responded to the scene and cleared debris that had fallen on the roadway.

ODOT crews reopened the highway just after 9 a.m.

