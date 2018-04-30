Woman injured in Salem shooting identified; suspect arrested

Salem police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that injured a woman Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported at around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Vinyard Avenue Northeast.

According to police, 40-year-old Jennifer Krause was driving on Vinyard Ave. NE when her vehicle was shot at by occupants in a passing vehicle.

Krause was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting. She has since been released from the hospital.

Police said based on the investigation, they identified a possible suspect as 24-year-old Casey Wicker.

Wicker was found by officers later Sunday evening and arrested for assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to police, Krause and Wicker know each other. Investigators believe this was not a random assault.

