Vancouver police: Suspicious item found near I-205 on-ramp deemed not a threat

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Vancouver police closed down an Interstate 205 on-ramp after a suspicious item was found Monday.

Police said a driver reported the item, which resembled a pressure cooker, off the roadway on the I-205 southbound on-ramp from westbound Mill Plain Boulevard.

Bomb squad technicians responded to the scene and used a robot to inspect the item.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police said the item was deemed not to be a threat.

Mill Plain Boulevard remained open in both directions during the investigation. The on-ramp to southbound I-205 was closed, but is scheduled to be back open around 12 p.m.

