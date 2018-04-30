Vancouver police: Suspicious item found near I-205 on-ramp deemed not a threat

Vancouver police closed down an Interstate 205 on-ramp after a suspicious item was found Monday.

Police said a driver reported the item, which resembled a pressure cooker, off the roadway on the I-205 southbound on-ramp from westbound Mill Plain Boulevard.

Bomb squad technicians responded to the scene and used a robot to inspect the item.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police said the item was deemed not to be a threat.

@fox12oregon The Pressure Cooker has been opened and retrieved by Vancouver WA Police. WASHDOT expects the ramp to I-205 SB to reopen shortly. A closer look from my Video Camera Viewfinder: pic.twitter.com/WdIQY1aXgM — Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) April 30, 2018

Mill Plain Boulevard remained open in both directions during the investigation. The on-ramp to southbound I-205 was closed, but is scheduled to be back open around 12 p.m.

