Mayor Wheeler: Portland needs additional police, homeless services

At City Hall Monday morning, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler presented his proposed budget and highlighted how he wants more funds for city resources including expanding the Portland Police Bureau and homeless services.

“My budget increases funding to prevent homelessness, provide shelter for those living outside in the elements, and – most importantly – guide people into permanent housing while connecting them to the services they need to get off and stay off the streets,” said Mayor Wheeler.

For small businesses, Wheeler proposes increasing the Business License Tax rate by 0.4 percent and increasing the Owner’s Compensation Deduction by $22,000.

From those changes, the Mayor’s Office said the budget year would see an additional $15.3 million in additional revenue.

Those funds would be used to “to stabilize the budget for homeless services, invest more in moving people out of shelters and into housing, fund programs in the Police Bureau that support community-centered policing, add resources to trash and graffiti cleanup, and to provide additional small business support.”

In his proposed budget, Wheeler focuses on five key areas: homeless services, housing, policing, economic prosperity and fiscal responsibility.

A goal for the homeless services portion of the budget is to have the city provide 2,000 more units of supportive housing over the next decade.

Wheeler is also asking for 52 new police officers for the city to improve the bureau.

Wheeler’s budget announcement came two and a half weeks after he delivered his State of the City address, which also was heavily about combating homeless issues in Portland.

