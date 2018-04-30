Man facing multiple charges of theft, burglary appears in Clark County courtroom

A man accused of a series of thefts and burglaries in Clark and Multnomah Counties appeared in a Vancouver courtroom Monday.

Geoffrey Boal, a 29-year-old transient, was arrested last week following a police pursuit.

Boal was supposed to be arraigned on multiple charges of theft, burglary and as a fugitive from justice last Friday, but court documents revealed he declined to be interviewed in his cell and refused to appear in court.

Police said on April 14, Boal stole over $1,300 from behind the counter of a Fred Meyer store. The same day, Boal was also caught on surveillance video stealing a man’s car at a gas station. The owner of the car chased after the vehicle, but Boal was able to get away.

Less than two weeks later, officers with the Portland Police Bureau said Boal was caught on a homeowner’s surveillance system knocking on the door of a home in Jantzen Beach.

The homeowners, John Finnerty and Kimmi Lusk, told FOX 12 their residence was broken into moments later. Finnerty said cash, two laptops, a passport, prescription pills and expensive jewelry were among the items taken.

Finnerty said he believes the suspect was able to get into the home through a garage door opener by breaking into his BMW, which was later stolen.

Also on April 25, Vancouver police say Boal, while in a silver Mercedes, entered the garage of a Cutter Lane home and stole a woman’s golden leather purse. The victim told police she had two cell phones, multiple identification cards, $200 cash, a checkbook and two debit cards in the purse.

After Monday’s arraignment on various charges, a man who identified himself as Brandon Smith told a FOX 12 reporter he was a friend of Boal’s for several years. He defended his friend’s actions.

“Everybody makes mistakes,” Smith said. “When you don’t have a safe place to go, or you’re faced out in the streets every day, sometimes you don’t make the best decisions. But, it doesn’t take anything less from who you are.”

At his court appearance on Monday, Boal waived extradition on the fugitive from justice charge out of Multnomah County.

Prosecutors labeled Boal a “serious risk to community safety”. A defense attorney argued the crimes were not violent.

A judge set Boal’s bail at $90,000.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.