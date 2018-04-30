Portland baseball history with 'Sons of Slabtown' author

Buzz about Portland getting a Major League Baseball team reached a fever pitch earlier this month when a group called the Portland Diamond Project announced it had made offers on two sites for a possible baseball stadium.

Whether the Rose City will get a team is still up in the air, but MORE decided to take a look at one of the proposed locations with Portland historian Don Nelson.

Nelson wrote the book "Sons of Slabtown and Tales of Westside Sports" and talked to MORE's Stephanie Kralevich about Portland's rich baseball history and some star players from the 1930s to the 1950s.

To get Don's book, log onto: http://www.powells.com/book/-9780976282396

